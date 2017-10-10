Who Could Replace John Farrell On Red Sox Bench? How About Alex Cora?

BOSTON (CBS) — When Rochie is no longer on your side, you know your days in Boston are numbered.

After fighting back the tears for the last 12 hours, WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Tuesday morning to discuss the disappointing end to the 2017 Boston Red Sox season. After a subpar showing in the ALDS for the second straight year, Roche believes the Boston brass will move on from manager John Farrell.

“As much as I like what he’s done and maybe it’s unfair, I think John Farrell will be let go. I think it’s a decision that needs to come from up above,” he said.

After some tiptoeing around it, Rochie admitted that he would fire Farrell if he ran the team in hopes of changing the culture in the clubhouse.

“What was appalling to me was the fact that you could buy so many tickets for Games 3 and 4 close to game time, and the general feeling toward the Red Sox — there was no buzz at the ballpark. There was anger towards the Red Sox,” he said.

“This offseason, they need to reinvent themselves. They need to do a complete 180 and make this a completely different team,” he added, saying that could include a big trade involving promising young stars Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi or Xander Bogaerts. “All cards are on the table.”

As for who could take over on the bench, Rochie said his man would be Astros bench coach Alex Cora.

“He won a World Series here, knows this market and is good with young players. I think he’s a manager-in-waiting,” Roche said of Cora. “He’s been making slow, but steady, progress in that direction. He’s the kind of guy you could turn to and kind of right this ship. There is a lot going on with this Red Sox team that needs to be fixed.”

