Boston Police Increase Security For Weekend Events

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans said events in the city this weekend will have extra security following the Las Vegas Shooting.

Many people in Boston were out enjoying the Boston College football game or the Bruno Mars concert at TD Garden on Saturday.

“We have a busy weekend and we are putting a lot of extra assets out there both in uniform and undercover,” said Evans.

The Las Vegas shooter, identified by police as Stephen Paddock, 64, had researched concert locations in Boston, sources told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca.

Those sources said Stephen Paddock, 64, searched for hotels near Fenway Park–but said there is no evidence he ever traveled to the area.

Police said fans can expect a stronger police presence for the Red Sox game on Sunday.

“I think you’ll see around Fenway tomorrow, there will be beefed up security, you might see some people on rooftops,” Evans said.

Mayor Marty Walsh echoed Evans when he talked about the police presence at Fenway and also said security at the Bruno Mars concert could easily be increased.

‘The Bruno Mars concert is a lot easier to have protection there because it’s inside, and there’s venues, and there’s metal detectors,” he said.

Many fans expressed concerns but said they did not want to let fear stop them from living their lives.

“Of course you are going to be aware and pay attention to your surroundings more,” said one woman.

“I’m just nervous about the whole thing but I’m hoping that security will be okay with it and that everything will go okay,” another said.

A man attending explained, “It makes me nervous but I’m not going to let it stop me from enjoying the night. I am much more aware of my exits and much more of my surroundings.”