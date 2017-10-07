WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Boston Police Increase Security For Weekend Events

Filed Under: Boston, Boston College, Fenway Park, Paul Burton, TD Garden

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans said events in the city this weekend will have extra security following the Las Vegas Shooting.

Many people in Boston were out enjoying the Boston College football game or the Bruno Mars concert at TD Garden on Saturday.

“We have a busy weekend and we are putting a lot of extra assets out there both in uniform and undercover,” said Evans.

paddock2 Boston Police Increase Security For Weekend Events

Stephen Paddock. (Photo credit: CBS News)

The Las Vegas shooter, identified by police as Stephen Paddock, 64, had researched concert locations in Boston, sources told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca.

Those sources said Stephen Paddock, 64, searched for hotels near Fenway Park–but said there is no evidence he ever traveled to the area.

Police said fans can expect a stronger police presence for the Red Sox game on Sunday.

“I think you’ll see around Fenway tomorrow, there will be beefed up security, you might see some people on rooftops,” Evans said.

fenway Boston Police Increase Security For Weekend Events

(WBZ-TV)

Mayor Marty Walsh echoed Evans when he talked about the police presence at Fenway and also said security at the Bruno Mars concert could easily be increased.

‘The Bruno Mars concert is a lot easier to have protection there because it’s inside, and there’s venues, and there’s metal detectors,” he said.

Many fans expressed concerns but said they did not want to let fear stop them from living their lives.

“Of course you are going to be aware and pay attention to your surroundings more,” said one woman.

 

photobyadamglanzmangettyimages Boston Police Increase Security For Weekend Events

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

“I’m just nervous about the whole thing but I’m hoping that security will be okay with it and that everything will go okay,” another said.

A man attending explained, “It makes me nervous but I’m not going to let it stop me from enjoying the night. I am much more aware of my exits and much more of my surroundings.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch