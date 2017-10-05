Sources: Las Vegas Shooter Researched Locations In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Las Vegas shooter had researched concert locations in Boston, sources told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca.

Those sources also said there’s no evidence that Stephen Paddock, 64, ever traveled to the area.

#Sources : #LasVegas shooter researched concert locations in #Boston– But, so far no evidence he was ever in Boston area #WBZ — Cheryl Fiandaca (@CherylFiandaca) October 5, 2017

CBS Chicago also reports Paddock booked a hotel overlooking the Lallapalooza music festival two months before the Las Vegas massacre.

Gov. Charlie Baker said there is no evidence of an imminent threat that has anything to do with the Commonwealth, and deferred to authorities in Vegas.

“The investigation is being led by the folks in Las Vegas, and we’re in constant conversation with the fusion center here in Massachusetts, which is in constant contact with them,” Baker said. “We’re aware of the media reports, but because it’s an ongoing investigation, I’m not going to speak any more to it than that.”

The FBI said they expected Las Vegas officials to address the reports later Thursday.

“It’s an active, ongoing investigation, and Las Vegas Metro Police Department is handling all the media,” The FBI said.

State Sen Michael Moore, Homeland Security Joint Committee Chair: alarming Boston was hit on 9/11, Marathon, now ties to Vegas shooting #wbz pic.twitter.com/5Hb7fnt7mA — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) October 5, 2017

Boston Police also said they were aware of the reports.

“We are aware of the media reports and are in contact with our local and federal law enforcement partners here and in Las Vegas,” Boston Police said in a statement Thursday. “The LVMPD is the lead investigating agency, therefore, all further inquiries should be directed to them.”

Boston Police also said they’re working with their federal partners and the intelligence community.

But BPD Commissioner William Evans said he was alarmed by the reports, and said no law enforcement told him Paddock had looked into Boston.

Boston police Commiss William Evans: alarmed by reports, no law enforcement told him Vegas gunman looked at possible Boston locations #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) October 5, 2017

Paddock killed 58 people and wounded hundreds when he opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, from his suite on the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel.

He shot and killed himself as police closed in on his room.

Police said Paddock did leave a note, and that he may have been trying to escape after the shooting.

Investigators are looking into all of Paddock’s movements over the last several weeks.

CBS News has reported he did scout other hotels and concert venues in the Las Vegas area, looking to book specific rooms.

Police said it appears Paddock may have had help, and are looking into anyone who may have had contact with him in the days leading up to the shooting.

They said so far it appears Paddock led a quiet life with very few close friends.