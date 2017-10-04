Driver Charged In Deadly Dump Truck Crash In Brockton

BROCKTON (CBS) – A driver accused of causing a deadly crash in Brockton is due in court Wednesday.
Danielle Mastro, 33, of Pembroke, is charged with motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. She will be arraigned in Brockton District Court.
Investigators say Masto was driving her Audi on Quincy Street Tuesday afternoon when she hit the back of a Chevrolet Equinox, pushing it into oncoming traffic.
A dump truck tried to avoid the Equinox but couldn’t. They collided and the driver of the Equinox, a woman from Bridgewater, was killed. Her name has not been made public.
The dump truck, loaded with 22 tons of dirt, landed on its side, just inches from a home.
No one else was seriously hurt.
Police say Mastro walked away after the crash but was found moments later by officers and arrested.