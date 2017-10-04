Driver Charged In Deadly Dump Truck Crash In Brockton

Filed Under: Brockton, Danielle Mastro

BROCKTON (CBS) – A driver accused of causing a deadly crash in Brockton is due in court Wednesday.

Danielle Mastro, 33, of Pembroke, is charged with motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. She will be arraigned in Brockton District Court.

eq Driver Charged In Deadly Dump Truck Crash In Brockton

Danielle Mastro’s Audi after the crash. (WBZ-TV)

Investigators say Masto was driving her Audi on Quincy Street Tuesday afternoon when she hit the back of a Chevrolet Equinox, pushing it into oncoming traffic.

A dump truck tried to avoid the Equinox but couldn’t. They collided and the driver of the Equinox, a woman from Bridgewater, was killed. Her name has not been made public.

dump Driver Charged In Deadly Dump Truck Crash In Brockton

The dump truck came within inches of a home in Brockton. (WBZ-TV)

The dump truck, loaded with 22 tons of dirt, landed on its side, just inches from a home.

No one else was seriously hurt.

danielle mastro1 Driver Charged In Deadly Dump Truck Crash In Brockton

Danielle Mastro was arrested shortly after the crash October 3. (Photo credit: Marc Vasconcellos – The Enterprise)

Police say Mastro walked away after the crash but was found moments later by officers and arrested.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch