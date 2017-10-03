Woman Killed In Crash Involving Dump Truck

BROCKTON (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly crash in Brockton involving a dump truck that flipped over.

It was a grim scene on Quincy Street in Brockton; tree wrecked vehicles all over the road, including a dump truck that just missed smashing into a house.

A person inside a Chevrolet Equinox was killed. At this point, police are focusing on a woman they say was driving an Audi.

“Audi’s driving in the same lane as the Equinox, rear ends the Equinox pushes the Equinox into the other lane where the truck is coming down,” said Plymouth County DA Timothy Cruz.

“And the truck attempted to avoid the other vehicle that was pushed into its lane and there was impact and as a result of that impact a woman is deceased.”

Cruz says they are investigating whether the operator of the Audi was operating under the influence.

It could have been even worse because the dump truck was loaded with tons of soil and came within inches of Patty Rose’s home.

“When I opened my daughter’s window right on the corner where the truck is, I opened up the screen and I could literally touch the truck so I don’t know how he didn’t hit the house I really don’t,” Rose said. “But I’m really sad that someone passed away.”

The identity of the victim has not been released.