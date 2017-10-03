Massachusetts Will Remove State’s Only Confederate Memorial

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts officials will remove the state’s only Confederate memorial after this weekend.
The fate of the monument, which is located at Fort Warren on Georges Island, was up to the federal government because it is considered a National Historic Landmark.
It was on full display until June, when the monument was boarded up until a final decision could be made.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office confirmed to WBZ-TV on Tuesday that the marker will be placed into storage at the Massachusetts Archives following Columbus Day weekend.
The monument will be held in storage until it is returned to the group that built it on Georges Island.
Commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1963, the memorial features the names of 13 Confederate soldiers who died during their imprisonment at Fort Warren.