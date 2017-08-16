WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Mass. Can’t Take Down Its Only Confederate Monument

By Tiffany Chan, WBZ-TV August 16, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: Georges Island, Tiffany Chan

BOSTON (CBS) – State leaders are trying to determine what should be done with Massachusetts’ only Confederate monument.

The monument is located on Georges Island, a national historic landmark, and for that reason the state can’t just take it down.

The memorial marker sits on a grassy hill and is covered by wooden planks as the state figures out whether it should stay – or go.

Tourists walking by it Wednesday didn’t know what to make of it.

“From this distance it looks half like a gravestone, and half like a fence and half like a statue of some sort,” said Shanta Puchtler of Watertown.

confed Mass. Cant Take Down Its Only Confederate Monument

Confederate monument on Georges Island (WBZ-TV)

“It looks like an old bunker, maybe for storage or something,” said Jimmy Saunders of Winchester.

The memorial marker was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1963.

Before it was covered up, you could see the names of 13 Confederate soldiers who died during their imprisonment at Fort Warren.

The memorial was on full display up until June. Governor Charlie Baker, for one, believes the controversial marker should be removed.

Not everyone agrees though. “I honestly don’t think they should be taking down the statutes throughout the South. That’s a part of our history,“ said Norm Shacochis of Marshfield.

Because the structure is considered a National Historic Landmark, it will ultimately be up to the federal government what happens to the memorial marker.

