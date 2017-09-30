Sox Fans Celebrate Big Win Outside Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans cheered as they exited Fenway Park on Sunday after their team beat the Houston Astros 6-3 and clinched the AL East title.

“It was awesome it was great. I knew we’de do it. Love it,” one fan promised.

Some fans seemed to think the win tasted even sweeter knowing that the New York Yankees were close behind.

One man said, he was “very nervous especially since the Yankees have been playing so well.”

The Sox have already had multiple attempts at the title this week.

“They been dragging it on, dragging it on, but it’s over now, we can relax,” said another fan.

One devoted fan came up from Florida to see the game.

“It was awesome I flew in from Ft Meyers this morning, was in a hurricane two weeks ago, eight days without power. You can’t beat it, this tops everything,” he said.