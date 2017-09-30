Red Sox Clinch American League East Crown

BOSTON (CBS) – After several squandered opportunities, the Red Sox are American League East champions.

After losing four of their previous five games to give the rival Yankees hope in the division race, the Red Sox wrapped things up on Saturday at Fenway Park with a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros.

Hits by Hanley Ramirez and Rafael Devers drove in runs to break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth and the Red Sox scored three times in the fifth to take a 5-0 lead.

Drew Pomeranz pitched six innings and let up one run on three hits to earn the win.

Houston scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to pull within 5-2, and threatened for more as David Price came in with the tying run at the plate.

But Price got a ground out, walked a batter and wiggled out of a bases loaded jam with two strikeouts to end the frame.

Mookie Betts led off the bottom half of the inning with a home run over the Green Monster to give the Red Sox a bit more breathing room.

The Yankees had climbed within two games of first place and would have been within a single game entering the final day of the season if the Red Sox had lost.

But thanks to Saturday’s win, the Red Sox will be off until they start the American League Division Series on Thursday in Houston.

New York, meanwhile, will take on the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. The winner will play the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS.

This is the first time the Red Sox have won back-to-back division titles in franchise history.