Patriots Fan’s Jersey Burning Party Is Illegal, Fire Chief Says

SWANSEA (CBS) – A Swansea man is inviting fellow fans to burn their Patriots gear at his home Thursday night, but the town’s fire chief says the unpermitted event could go up in smoke.

Mark Shane organized the event at his Gardners Neck Road home after about 20 members of the New England Patriots took a knee during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Shane put out several chairs near his fire pit along with a sign that reads “Disappointed in the Patriots? Come burn a jersey at the corner of Main St. in Swansea, Thursday @7pm!”

“We go to a football game to watch football,” Shane told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Bernice Corpuz on Wednesday. “If I want to watch political commentary, I’ll watch FOX, CNN. They took the joy out of my Sunday.”

Swansea Fire Chief Eric Hajder, however, told the Herald News that no permit will be issued for the event because clean wood is the only material allowed to be burned.

Hajder told the Herald News he anticipates Shane will still go on with the event. As a result, firefighters and police officers will likely stop by Shane’s jersey burning party.

If anyone is burning items other than clean wood, the fire will be extinguished.