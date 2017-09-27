Patriots Fan Hosting Jersey-Burning Party In Response To Anthem Protests

SWANSEA (CBS) — One Patriots fan is burning mad over some of the players’ decision to kneel during the national anthem Sunday–so he’s burning his favorite Pats T-shirt, and inviting other fans to join him.

“We go to a football game to watch football,” life-long Pats fan Mark Shane told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Bernice Corpuz. “If I want to watch political commentary, I’ll watch FOX, CNN. They took the joy out of my Sunday.”

Shane was at Gillette Stadium Sunday when he saw more than a dozen Patriots players take a knee during the national anthem.

“Shocked me, totally shocked me,” he said. “I was dumbfounded … They just disappointed me, I couldn’t even sleep Sunday night.”

He paid $750 for three tickets to watch the game, and although the Pats pulled off a stunning comeback win, he said he went home feeling like they lost.

“It was a hollow victory,” Shane said. “I love Tom Brady, I love what happened, but I still had a sick feeling in our stomach.”

He said he would have rather seen the players kneel before or after the anthem.

“I respect their right to protest, that’s what makes our country great,” Shane said. “But not during our national anthem … it’s about one thing: respect. Respect.”

Shane decided to host a jersey-burning party, inviting other Patriots fans to burn their jerseys on his property in Swansea during Thursday Night Football.

At the property of #Swansea resident Mark Shane who's hosting a @Patriots jersey burning event after 17 players #knelt during the anthem. pic.twitter.com/590PnGIJ2G — Bernice Corpuz (@BerniceWBZ) September 27, 2017

He’s even put out chairs a sign next to his fire pit, reading: “Disappointed in the Patriots? Come burn a jersey at the corner of Main St. in Swansea, Thursday @7pm!”

But he’s also encouraging people to donate the jerseys they don’t want to the relief effort in Puerto Rico.

Shane says he’ll be watching the Patriots next Sunday, but said that whether or not he gets to see the game will depend on what the players do during the national anthem.