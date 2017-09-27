WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Meriweather Says People Are Looking At NFL’s Anthem Protests The Wrong Way

BOSTON (CBS) — With more than 200 NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem on Sunday, the silent protests are still dominating the news cycle with Week 4 set to kick off on Thursday night.

Several members of the New England Patriots took a knee on Sunday in hopes of spreading a message of unity across the league, but that’s not the way many are interpreting their protest. Former Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich for his weekly interview on Wednesday, and said he would have knelt with his teammates. He added that people are misinterpreting what the players are protesting; they’re not showing disrespect for the flag or military but trying to raise awareness of injustice in the country.

“People are looking into this the complete wrong way. That’s just my opinion. I get the view from both sides, but you have to listen to what the players are saying and not what they are doing,” he said. “That’s the part people keep letting go; they’re not listening to what [Colin Kaepernick] and people are saying.”

gettyimages 853039408 Meriweather Says People Are Looking At NFLs Anthem Protests The Wrong Way

Patriots players take a knee during the national anthem. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

With President Trump saying any player taking a knee should be fired by the league, Meriweather says the situation has become a “clown show.”

“It didn’t need the president to go out and say something to make all of the NFL players and owners mad, and now everyone is doing it. Now it looks like everyone is doing it to say ‘F the president,’ when in reality everyone is doing it to bring awareness to something that has never had awareness brought to,” said Meriweather.

Read: Patriots Will Reportedly Stand For Anthem On Sunday

Meriweather disagrees with his former teammate Matt Light, who said he’s ashamed to be a Patriot after Sunday. He respects Light and says they’re good friends, but says he’s looking at the protests the wrong way.

“No players have said ‘forget the military, we’re protesting against them.’ They’re doing it for injustice. I thought everybody was patriots – I thought that was the point of America. Teachers and lawyers, I thought everyone was, in some form, a patriot.

“My question to everybody is, if taking a knee is so disrespectful and we’re treating the flag the way it’s supposed to be, why are we letting people wear swim trunks and bikinis with the flag on it? We have people with the flag wrapped around them, and no one has said anything about that,” said Meriweather. “Why is taking a knee going against the flag?”

T&R also hit Meriweather with listener questions, and you’ll want to hear who he thinks was his grossest teammate — and why. He also shared a response that Jon Wallach can use whenever someone asks “Walldick where ya at?” Listen to the full interview above!

 

 

  1. Allen Blaine says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Again, what oppression??? No one will answer that question. NO ONE!!! Unity with who? The players??? What about unity with the fans and those who support the nfl with their ticket purchases and products from the sponsors? Are you saying to “hell ” with the all Americans? And if this is like you say, a show against Trump, then that becomes a legal problem, as the organized effort to over throw any POTUS is called sedition and treason. The American people are reading this correctly. If it does not stop, the nfl will be history and these million dollar idiots will be in the unemployment lines.

