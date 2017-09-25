Matt Light Rips Patriots For Anthem Protests: ‘Ashamed To Be A Patriot’

BOSTON (CBS) — Many fans at Gillette Stadium booed the Patriots players who took a knee for the national anthem on Sunday. Former Patriot Matt Light shares their sentiment.

The Ohio native, who spent 11 years in a Patriots uniform, said that he was “ashamed” to see Patriots players on a knee during the anthem.

“If you think that it’s OK to take a knee during our national anthem and disrespect openly the national anthem, you are wrong,” Light told the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. “As a guy that’s been there and helped set up the Patriot Way so they can walk in there and do what they do, it’s beyond disheartening. It’s the first time I’ve ever been ashamed to be a Patriot. And I promise you I’m not the only one.”

Light, who attended the game next to the wife of a slain member of Seal Team 6, said there is not any reason in the world to ever take a knee during the national anthem.

“That’s the reality that these so-called men don’t understand. Is it about their cause or is it about them? If it was about their cause, I could come up with a million different ways for them to really truly change things. If it’s about them, well … you see what happens. The collateral damage is widespread,” Light said. “They obviously didn’t think about anybody other than themselves.”

Light, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and made three Pro Bowls, said that the protests “would have never happened during my time.”

Some of the players who took a knee on Sunday included captain Devin McCourty, captain Duron Harmon, Brandin Cooks, Elandon Roberts, Malcom Brown, Deatrich Wise, Alan Branch, Lawrence Guy, Brandon Bolden, Trey Flowers, Malcolm Butler, and more.

Light said the Patriots have typically avoided anything that might be considered a distraction.

“If that is not the Patriot Way anymore, then I am very disheartened and very upset,” he said. “I’m also not saying that I’ll never be a Patriots fan. What I’m saying is I’m very ashamed.”

At least one former Patriots player disagrees. Vince Wilfork, who played with the Patriots from 2004-14, said before the game that he took issue with President Donald Trump’s remarks over the weekend and that players were only exercising their rights as citizens.

“He’s the leader of this country and to talk to citizens the way he did, no matter what’s going on, talk to us like that, is unacceptable hands down,” Wilfork said. “The players are relaying their message on the platform and they have so they have every right to do that.”