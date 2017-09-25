1-Week-Old Puppies Recovering After Being Put In Sack, Thrown In River

UXBRIDGE (CBS) — Six puppies are healthy and being cared for by Uxbridge Animal Control after they were found floating in a potato sack on the Blackstone River Sunday.

“It unconscionable, you can’t imagine what’s going through my head as a police officer for 29 years, someone would do that, someone would take six fairly newborn puppies and discard them in a body of water,” said Uxbridge Police Chief Jeff Lourie.

The puppies, all about a week-old, are being kept together in a box for the time being.

Police said a kayaker found the bag near River road in the early afternoon.

Now officials are looking for a man on a mountain bike who may have been in the area “we assume between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., when we received the call,” said Lourie.

Uxbridge puppies are healthy after being dumped in Blackstone River. Adoptions in 8-9 weeks. pic.twitter.com/Qhm1TCtzLO — Lana Jones (@Lanawbz) September 25, 2017

Officials said whoever discarded the puppies will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The puppies will be available for adoption in a few months.