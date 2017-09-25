1-Week-Old Puppies Recovering After Being Put In Sack, Thrown In River

UXBRIDGE (CBS) — Six puppies are healthy and being cared for by Uxbridge Animal Control after they were found floating in a potato sack on the Blackstone River Sunday.
“It unconscionable, you can’t imagine what’s going through my head as a police officer for 29 years, someone would do that, someone would take six fairly newborn puppies and discard them in a body of water,” said Uxbridge Police Chief Jeff Lourie.
The puppies, all about a week-old, are being kept together in a box for the time being.
Police said a kayaker found the bag near River road in the early afternoon.
Now officials are looking for a man on a mountain bike who may have been in the area “we assume between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., when we received the call,” said Lourie.
Officials said whoever discarded the puppies will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The puppies will be available for adoption in a few months.