Kayaker Rescues Bag Of Puppies From River

Nine Injured In Methuen Deck CollapseEight children and a grandmother were injured Sunday afternoon when the deck they were on collapsed.

Police Identify Woman Found Dead In Revere, Neighbors ReactRevere Police said Vanessa MacCormack, 30, was found unresponsive in her Grand View Avenue home around 3:30 p.m.

Kayaker Rescues Bag Of Puppies From RiverA kayaker in Uxbridge found a bag of puppies that were tied up in a grain bag and dropped in the river.

Boston Area Groups Team-Up To Pull A Jet For Cancer ResearchGroups from the Boston area were at Logan Airport Sunday for an unusual fundraiser--trying to pull a jet across a tarmac.