Kayaker Rescues Bag Of Puppies From River

UXBRIDGE (CBS) — A kayaker in Uxbridge found a bag of puppies that were tied up in a grain bag and dropped in the river.

That surprise discovery was near River Road.

Uxbridge Animal Control responded to the call and took the puppies.

uxbridge newborn puppies Kayaker Rescues Bag Of Puppies From River

Uxbridge newborn puppies.
(Photo credit: Uxbridge Police)

“The puppies are currently being kept together, and are being cared for by a professional until they are able to be adopted,” an Uxbridge Police spokesman said.

Police are asking for help.

“If you have any information that could lead us to the low life that could commit such a heinous act, contact Officer Benjamin Smoot at Uxbridge PD,” the police said.

