Patriots Fans Weigh-In On Sunday’s Kneeling Players

FOXBORO (CBS) — Outside Gillette Stadium after Sunday’s last-minute win over the Houston Texans, the fans were excited.

“Woo! Woo! Go Pats,” some fans shouted.

“The game turned around. Brady’s Brady,” another fan said.

However, before the game started, there was some action too. A large group of Patriots players were kneeling during the National Anthem. That brought some “Boos” from the stands.

The fans had a few things to say after the game.

“I think they have the right to do whatever they want, personally,” one fan said.

Another said he was disappointed.

“Very disappointed that people knelt, very disappointed. What are you gonna do?” the fan said.

When one fan was asked his opinion about the players kneeling, he said, “Everybody has a right to express themselves how they see fit.”

Another fan said that respect for the country is the real issue.

“You know what, do what you need to do as long as you respect the country. That’s fine,” he said.

The fans also had a reaction to the fans who booed.

“There were quite a few people that were booing when they were actually doing it, which I didn’t think was a good thing. But I understand you got two sides to every story,” the fan said.

Former Patriot’s player Vince Wilfork had a reaction to President Trump’s “You’re fired” comment.

“He’s the leader of this country and to talk to citizens the way he did, no matter what’s going on, talk to us like that, is unacceptable hands down,” Wilfork said. “The players are relaying their message on the platform and they have so they have every right to do that.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he was deeply disappointed in the tone of President Trump’s comments. He said his players are “Intelligent, thoughtful and care deeply about the community, adding that he respects their right to peacefully effect social change.