New Hampshire To Bid For Amazon Headquarters

Lawyers Say Man Whose Kin Died Is Withholding InformationInsurance company lawyers say a Vermont man suspected of killing his millionaire grandfather refuses to answer questions about the day his boat sank with his mother onboard.

Mass. Residents Open Their Hearts And Wallets To Earthquake-Hit MexicoIndividuals and groups are making donations to people in Mexico City after a devastating earthquake on Tuesday.

New Hampshire To Bid For Amazon HeadquartersNew Hampshire is making a bid to attract Amazon's second headquarters.

Defense: Man Accused In Terror Plot Was 'Idiot,' Not FighterA Massachusetts man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller for the Islamic State group is going on trial in federal court.