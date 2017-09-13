Top Amazon Execs Reportedly Want Second HQ In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Could Boston be on the verge of luring another big company?
Bloomberg reports that “several senior Amazon.com Inc. executives” are pushing to have a second headquarters in Boston.
The city’s proximity to Harvard University and MIT, as well as Logan Airport’s offering of nonstop flights to Seattle and Washington D.C. are said to be a big plus.
One sticking point for Amazon workers is the high cost of living in the Boston area, according to Bloomberg.
Amazon denied on Twitter that Boston is a front-runner for the second headquarters and says their selection process is “just getting started.”
So far, Boston’s response to possibly landing Amazon has been restrained.
“We’re not going to get into a bidding war with another city for something like this,” says Mayor Marty Walsh, fresh off his highly-touted courtship of General Electric’s corporate HQ. “I think it has to be: is Boston the right fit for Amazon and is Amazon the right fit for Boston?”