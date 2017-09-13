Top Amazon Execs Reportedly Want Second HQ In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Could Boston be on the verge of luring another big company?

Bloomberg reports that “several senior Amazon.com Inc. executives” are pushing to have a second headquarters in Boston.

The city’s proximity to Harvard University and MIT, as well as Logan Airport’s offering of nonstop flights to Seattle and Washington D.C. are said to be a big plus.

One sticking point for Amazon workers is the high cost of living in the Boston area, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon denied on Twitter that Boston is a front-runner for the second headquarters and says their selection process is “just getting started.”

Bloomberg is incorrect – there are no front-runners at this point. We're just getting started & every city is on equal playing field (2/2) — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 12, 2017

So far, Boston’s response to possibly landing Amazon has been restrained.

“We’re not going to get into a bidding war with another city for something like this,” says Mayor Marty Walsh, fresh off his highly-touted courtship of General Electric’s corporate HQ. “I think it has to be: is Boston the right fit for Amazon and is Amazon the right fit for Boston?”