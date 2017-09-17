Patriots-Saints Live Blog

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Follow along for all the action from Sunday’s Patriots-Saints game in New Orleans!

Pregame — 11:35 a.m.: The Patriots are looking to avoid their first 0-2 start to a season since 2001, as they pay a visit to the Saints in New Orleans.

The last 10 days have been about the Patriots moving on from their embarrassing opening night effort against the Kansas City Chiefs, with quarterback Tom Brady and others calling out the teams attitude and urgency during their Week 1 loss. They’ve said all the right things leading up to this one, but now is time to show they’ve truly fixed what went wrong last Thursday.

That isn’t going to be easy, as the Pats are shorthanded on both sides of the ball. Dont’a Hightower is out, leaving a giant void on a defense that struggled mightily last week. We should see a lot of undrafted free agent Harvey Langi, who will be making his NFL debut after missing last week’s loss with a concussion.

Brady is also without Danny Amendola on offense, and will have just three healthy receivers active for today’s game: Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and newcomer Phillip Dorsett. Expect to see more out of Rob Gronkowski (who had just two catches last week) and New England’s stable of running backs in the passing game this afternoon.

With Amendola sidelined with a concussion and knee injury, that leaves safeties Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung to handle punt returning duties.

We already knew that Hightower, Amendola, Matthew Slater and Vincent Valentine were sitting this one out, with Nate Ebner joining that group last night. Offensive linemen LaAdrian Waddle and Cole Croston are New Engalnd’s final two inactive for this game, the Patriots announced a short time ago:

For the Saints, former Pats wide receiver Austin Carr is among their inactives:

Stick with CBSBostonsports.com for all the updates before, during and after today's game.