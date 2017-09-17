Rob Gronkowski Leaves Patriots’ Week 2 Game Against Saints With Groin Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — All eyes are once again on a potentially injured Rob Gronkowski.
The Patriots tight end left New England’s game against the Saints in New Orleans in the second half with a groin injury. After bringing in a 21-yard pass in the third quarter, Gronk was twisted as he went to the ground awkwardly and landed hard on his right shoulder.
He spoke with Patriots trainers on the sidelines for several minutes before making his way to the medical tent. He did not re-enter the game, spending time on a stationary bike while on the sideline.
Gronkowski was having himself a great game against the Saints, catching six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.
A handful of Patriots were dinged up during Sunday’s game, as receivers Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett both spent time in the medical tent. Running back Rex Burkhead also suffered a rib injury, while corner Eric Rowe suffered a groin injury in the first half.