Rob Gronkowski Leaves Patriots’ Week 2 Game Against Saints With Groin Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — All eyes are once again on a potentially injured Rob Gronkowski.

The Patriots tight end left New England’s game against the Saints in New Orleans in the second half with a groin injury. After bringing in a 21-yard pass in the third quarter, Gronk was twisted as he went to the ground awkwardly and landed hard on his right shoulder.

WATCH: The last thing the Patriots and Tom Brady want to see. Rob Gronkowski appears to tweak his back again. pic.twitter.com/x0QqaHceJ4 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 17, 2017

He spoke with Patriots trainers on the sidelines for several minutes before making his way to the medical tent. He did not re-enter the game, spending time on a stationary bike while on the sideline.

Gronkowski was having himself a great game against the Saints, catching six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

A handful of Patriots were dinged up during Sunday’s game, as receivers Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett both spent time in the medical tent. Running back Rex Burkhead also suffered a rib injury, while corner Eric Rowe suffered a groin injury in the first half.