September 16, 2017
Project Citizenship is a campaign, which started in 2011 in an effort to get more legal residents to become us citizens, so they can participate in the electoral process. On this edition of Centro, learn about this campaign and an event called Citizenship Day BOSTON 2017 that is taking place on Saturday, September 23 at the Reggie Lewis Track Center in Boston.
WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Project Citizenship’s Executive Director Veronica Serrato and Program Director Melanie Torres. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
PROJECT CITIZENSHIP
Citizenship Day BOSTON 2017
Saturday Sept. 23 10am-2pm
Reggie Lewis Track Center
(617) 694-5949
www.projectcitizenship.org
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.