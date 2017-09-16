September 16, 2017

Project Citizenship is a campaign, which started in 2011 in an effort to get more legal residents to become us citizens, so they can participate in the electoral process. On this edition of Centro, learn about this campaign and an event called Citizenship Day BOSTON 2017 that is taking place on Saturday, September 23 at the Reggie Lewis Track Center in Boston.

WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Project Citizenship’s Executive Director Veronica Serrato and Program Director Melanie Torres. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

PROJECT CITIZENSHIP

Citizenship Day BOSTON 2017

Saturday Sept. 23 10am-2pm

Reggie Lewis Track Center

(617) 694-5949

www.projectcitizenship.org

