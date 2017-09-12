Zolak & Bertrand: Did The Patriots ‘Quit’ Against The Chiefs?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots ignited some fresh, unexpected concerns about the 2017 season in the wake of their Week 1 loss to the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Beyond potential personnel issues on the field, there may be problems with the team’s mental toughness.

Tom Brady said immediately following the team’s 42-27 loss that they need to be much better and that it “starts with our attitude.” Left tackle Nate Solder remarked that “maybe this team doesn’t know” how hard it is to win games. Safety Duron Harmon believed the Patriots “needed some more energy on the sideline” during the game.

Rookie defensive tackle Adam Butler didn’t help matters with his locker room comments to reporters on Monday, using a word that you wouldn’t expect to say about a team that just came back from a 28-3 deficit to win the Super Bowl.

“The biggest takeaway [from the game] is just ‘Don’t quit’,” said Butler. “Just keep going. Don’t quit. I’ve heard some of the players say that we should have kept fighting, and that’s true. That stuck with me.”

Listen above as 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand wonder whether the 2017 Patriots suddenly have some “quit” in them at the start of the season. The Pats approach their Week 2 game against the Saints with a chance to put those discussions to rest.