Massachusetts Pot Board To Meet For First Time

BOSTON (AP) — A five-member board in charge of regulating marijuana in Massachusetts is getting down to business.

The nascent Cannabis Control Commission has yet to hire staff and will hold its first public meeting Tuesday in temporary office space near the Statehouse in Boston.

The board is expected to discuss, among other things, the hiring of an interim executive director and other immediate hiring needs as well as the commission’s mission statement.

Voters in November approved a ballot question about legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana.

Hoffman did not support the ballot question that legalized pot in the Commonwealth–he said he thought the timeline was too short to address the complexities that come from building a recreational pot industry–but he has said he supports the objectives of the law and is committed to executing it in good faith.

“We recognize that we have a lot of work to do in a very short period of time, but we are committed to work as hard and as effectively as we possibly can to get the job done fairly, safely, and on time,” Hoffman said.

The commission was named after the Legislature approved a set of revisions to the law in July.

“My understanding is that it is an expectation, but not explicitly part of the law, that retail establishments open July 1 of 2018, and that’s our intent at this point,” Hoffman said.

Commission chairman Steven Hoffman says he’s committed to meeting a timetable under the law that calls for pot shops to be licensed and begin opening by mid-2018. But Hoffman says he can’t guarantee that will happen.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports