Gov. Baker To Sign Bill Making Changes To Marijuana Law

July 28, 2017 10:38 AM
BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to sign a bill that makes changes to the state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana law.

The bill sets up different procedures for cities and towns to follow if they want to restrict marijuana stores, depending on how their residents voted on the November ballot question. Some argue that provision could leave the bill vulnerable to a constitutional challenge.

The legislation was formally sent to the Republican governor’s desk last week after final procedural votes in the House and Senate.

Lawmakers earlier voted to accept a compromise hammered out by negotiators after the two chambers approved competing versions of the bill.

Baker plans to signs the bill in his office at the Statehouse at noon on Friday. Baker opposed the ballot question that created the new law.

