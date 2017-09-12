Man Shot While Riding A Motorcycle On I-93 Sunday Has Died

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the victims of Sunday’s shooting on I-93 South has died.

The district attorney confirmed Scott M. Stevens, 32, of East Taunton, has passed away from his injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation into the shooting that killed Stevens, and injured his father is “remains extremely active,” according to officials.

Sunday evening, traffic was backed up for hours as police shut down the highway to investigate the scene.

trafficcamshootingjpg Man Shot While Riding A Motorcycle On I 93 Sunday Has Died

State Police shut down I-93 south after the shooting in Dorchester, Sept. 10, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

The men were driving home from a baby shower, a relative told WBZ-TV, when the father was shot in the back and the son in the head.

No one has been formally arrested and charged with the shooting but sources tell the I-Team that Lance Holloman, 30, of Dorchester, is a suspect.

holloman Man Shot While Riding A Motorcycle On I 93 Sunday Has Died

Lance Holloman. (Image credit: Cheryl Fiandaca – WBZ-TV)

Holloman was arrested on Monday morning for a probation violation.

