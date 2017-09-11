SUV Wanted In Shooting Of 2 Motorcyclists On I-93 Found In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – State Police say they have found the red Jeep Renegade wanted in connection with the shooting of two motorcyclists on Interstate 93 in Dorchester, but there are still no arrests.

A father and son were riding their motorcycles in the southbound lanes around 5 p.m. Sunday when they were shot near Exit 12, the exit to Route 3A south.

Police believe the shots were fired from a red Jeep Renegade, which took off with two men inside down 93 south after the shooting.

The son, a 32-year-old from East Taunton, is in critical condition at Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The father, a 54-year-old from Raynham, is at Tufts Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to State Police.

Their names have been made public.

Police say it’s still too early in the investigation to discuss a possible motive.

State police said they found the Jeep unoccupied overnight in Boston.

“We have the car inside a secure facility for processing. We are not allowing for it to be photographed. Please inform the public that we are no longer asking for its assistance in locating the suspect vehicle,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police.