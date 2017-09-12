Fmr. Coast Guardsman Found Guilty Of 2015 Murder, Shooting

BARNSTABLE (CBS) — A former Coast Guardsman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering a woman and wounding that woman’s wife and a Bourne police officer in 2015.

Adrian Loya, 33, was convicted of first-degree murder after a trial that began last month.

Officials said Loya shot and killed Coast Guard Petty Officer Lisa Trubnikova, 31, and wounded Petty Officer Anna Trubnikova, 30, during a home invasion on February 5, 2015.

Police said Loya was obsessed with Lisa Trubnikova.

Police are arguing the killing was revenge for when Trubnikova got Loya in trouble at work. They also said Loya purposefully set his car on fire and placed several fake bombs to distract police while he broke into the couple’s Bourne condo.

Trubnikova suffered 11 gunshot wounds, officials said.

When police responded to the scene, they say Loya shot and injured Bourne Police Officer Jared MacDonald.

Loya’s defense attorneys argued he was insane and could not be held responsible for what happened.