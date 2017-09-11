TROPICAL STORM IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami CoverageCBS News Live | How You Can Help
Maine Man Due In Court In Groton Quadruple Slaying

AYER (CBS) — The Maine man charged in Friday night’s quadruple homicide in Groton is due to be arraigned in Ayer District Court Monday.

Orion Krause, 22, of Rockport, Maine, is accused of killing a man and three women inside a Common Street home.

grotonpicfromneighbor4 Maine Man Due In Court In Groton Quadruple Slaying

Police take Orion Krause into custody outside a home in Groton. (Courtesy Photo)

Three of the victims’ bodies were found inside the home, while the fourth was discovered outside. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said all four died from blunt trauma, and that investigators have found what they believe is the murder weapon.

Groton Police Chief Donald Palma said the murders were not random, and that Krause and the victims were all connected and had relationships.

grotonsaturday Maine Man Due In Court In Groton Quadruple Slaying

Police remained at a Groton home a day after four people were killed. (Image Credit: Paul Burton/WBZ-TV)

Those four victims have not yet been identified, but police say the murder appears to be a case of “tragic family violence.”

Krause is a recent Oberlin College graduate and jazz drummer.

On Sunday, a vigil was held for the victims.

vigil1 Maine Man Due In Court In Groton Quadruple Slaying

Groton vigil (WBZ-TV)

“Four people are dead, two of them elderly, killed by a young man who was known and loved by them,” Reverend Elea Kemler said at the vigil. “We do not understand that.”

The murders are still under investigation.

