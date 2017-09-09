WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS Miami Live | Watch CBS News Live

Groton Quadruple Murder Appears To Be Case Of ‘Tragic Family Violence’

Filed Under: Groton, Groton Police, Orion Krause

BOSTON (CBS) – Police say there is no reason for the community to feel unsafe after four people were found dead Friday at a Groton home in what is being described as a case of “tragic family violence.”

groton3 Groton Quadruple Murder Appears To Be Case Of Tragic Family Violence

The scene of a quadruple murder in Groton. (WBZ-TV)

Orion Krause, 22, was arrested and will be charged with four counts of murder after a man and three women were found dead at a home on Common Street.

Three bodies were found inside the home and a fourth was discovered outside.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

groton Groton Quadruple Murder Appears To Be Case Of Tragic Family Violence

An ambulance leaves a Groton home where four people were killed. (WBZ-TV)

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the victims were an elderly man and woman, along with two middle-aged women.

groton2 Groton Quadruple Murder Appears To Be Case Of Tragic Family Violence

Police on scene of a Groton quadruple murder. (WBZ-TV)

All four people died from blunt trauma. Ryan said investigators have found what they believe was the murder weapon.

“I just want to reiterate what the district attorney said and assure people in the area that there is no cause for alarm,” said Groton Police Chief Groton Police Chief Donald Palma. “This was not a random act. We do believe at this point that the people were all connected and had relationships. The town is safe as it pertains to this particular incident.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch