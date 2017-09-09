Groton Quadruple Murder Appears To Be Case Of ‘Tragic Family Violence’

BOSTON (CBS) – Police say there is no reason for the community to feel unsafe after four people were found dead Friday at a Groton home in what is being described as a case of “tragic family violence.”

Orion Krause, 22, was arrested and will be charged with four counts of murder after a man and three women were found dead at a home on Common Street.

Three bodies were found inside the home and a fourth was discovered outside.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the victims were an elderly man and woman, along with two middle-aged women.

All four people died from blunt trauma. Ryan said investigators have found what they believe was the murder weapon.

“I just want to reiterate what the district attorney said and assure people in the area that there is no cause for alarm,” said Groton Police Chief Groton Police Chief Donald Palma. “This was not a random act. We do believe at this point that the people were all connected and had relationships. The town is safe as it pertains to this particular incident.”