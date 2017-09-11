Beth Israel Nurses Head To Florida To Help Irma Victims

BOSTON (CBS) — Nine nurses from Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital System left Logan Airport Monday morning and are headed to Florida to help Hurricane Irma victims.

“I have a great group of nurses here. Many of them are from emergency departments, some of them are from an ICU,” said Meg Femino from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Femino said based on the destruction she has seen, she expects their two week deployment to be tough one.

“I’m expecting at a shelter you will have people with a lot of chronic illnesses,” she described. “They have been taken out of their home and we will be ready to take care of their needs.”

Another 28 local nurses from the Mass Health Hospital Association are finishing up their efforts to help Harvey victims in Webster, Texas.

One of them, Eileen Andrasy described, “all of the homes had just piles and piles and piles of rubbish, and all of their cars had been underwater. You cried with people, it was just an amazing experience.”

Salvation Army Canteen Truck mobile feeding kitchen being deployed to Florida to help Irma victims #wbz pic.twitter.com/atrAuvtfWd — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) September 11, 2017

All the while, the Massachusetts Division of the Salvation Army is sending mobile feeding kitchen trucks.

Dennis Knight is headed down with the trucks.

He said, “It’s incredible, to be able to be the one that hands somebody the food that’s hungry and seeing the hope that is being restored on their face and their eyes. It’s a remarkable thing to be a part of,” he said.