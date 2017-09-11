TROPICAL STORM IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami CoverageCBS News Live | How You Can Help

Beth Israel Nurses Head To Florida To Help Irma Victims

Filed Under: Beth Israel Deacones Medical Center, Hurricane Irma, Nurses, Paul Burton

BOSTON (CBS) — Nine nurses from Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital System left Logan Airport Monday morning and are headed to Florida to help Hurricane Irma victims.

“I have a great group of nurses here. Many of them are from emergency departments, some of them are from an ICU,” said Meg Femino from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

irmanurses Beth Israel Nurses Head To Florida To Help Irma Victims

Nurses at Logan Airport headed to Florida to help Irma victims (WBZ-TV)

Femino said based on the destruction she has seen, she expects their two week deployment to be tough one.

“I’m expecting at a shelter you will have people with a lot of chronic illnesses,” she described. “They have been taken out of their home and we will be ready to take care of their needs.”

Another 28 local nurses from the Mass Health Hospital Association are finishing up their efforts to help Harvey victims in Webster, Texas.

harveynurses Beth Israel Nurses Head To Florida To Help Irma Victims

Mass Health Hospital Association nurses in Texas (WBZ-TV)

One of them, Eileen Andrasy described, “all of the homes had just piles and piles and piles of rubbish, and all of their cars had been underwater. You cried with people, it was just an amazing experience.”

All the while, the Massachusetts Division of the Salvation Army is sending mobile feeding kitchen trucks.

Dennis Knight is headed down with the trucks.

He said, “It’s incredible, to be able to be the one that hands somebody the food that’s hungry and seeing the hope that is being restored on their face and their eyes. It’s a remarkable thing to be a part of,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch