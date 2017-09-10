Hurricane Irma Destruction: How You Can Help

BOSTON (CBS) — As Hurricane Irma tears through Florida and the Caribbean, there are many organizations that are helping to raise money for aid and services in the wake of the disaster.

The American Red Cross has set up a page for donations to help those affected by Irma.

Oxfam is working to help Haiti and the Dominican Republic rebuild after Irma ravaged the countries. On a page they set up for donations for their response to Hurricanes Irma and Jose, they said 100 percent of the funds donated will go to hurricane relief and recovery. Click here to donate on their site.

Global Giving has set up an Irma relief fund with a goal of $2 million. The fund will help with supplying food, water, and medicine to those who need it, as well as long-term assistance.

Our partners in the U.S. + the Caribbean are preparing to respond to #Irma. Our new fund will support relief efforts https://t.co/0c5MtK8XqH https://t.co/ULI7dgxQGb — GlobalGiving (@GlobalGiving) September 7, 2017

UNICEF has put together a webpage where you can donate to help children affected by Irma.

Feeding South Florida, a regional food bank, is the leading domestic hunger-relief organization in South Florida. Click here to donate via their website.

Storm surges + #HurricaneIrma coming through #KeyWest & Monroe County. Thinking of our partners & knowing we'll be there on the back end. pic.twitter.com/kcscLBoNlr — FeedingSouthFlorida (@FeedingSFL) September 10, 2017

This page will be updated with more information.