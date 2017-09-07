Methuen Murder Victim’s Mother Thankful For ‘Justice’ After Suspect Arrested

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Milagros Rosa says police surprised her with a visit this week as she sat on her porch in Lawrence. They had something she’d been waiting to see for almost a year.

It was a photo of her daughter Wanda Rosa’s alleged murderer, Emilio DeLarosa, captured in California.

“Now he’s caught. Justice for my daughter,” Rosa said. “And he won’t hurt nobody else. There’s not going to be another girl, not going to be another child, not going to be another family.”

The news comes a week before the one-year anniversary of her daughter’s murder.

DeLarosa, who was living and working under a fake name in Patterson, California, had made the Massachusetts Most Wanted Fugitive list.

He’s accused of strangling Wanda Rosa in her home in Methuen on September 12 of last year, in front of their toddler son. Milagros Rosa is now raising him.

“He’s OK. He’s smart. He’s a beautiful child,” she said with a smile. “He’s strong. Really strong.”

Court documents show a long list of abuse claims over many years.

In a restraining order, Wanda Rosa wrote, “I’m scared for my life and my child’s life.”

DeLarosa had served time in prison for assaulting her in the past. Her mother wishes he had never been released.

“No man should hit a woman,” she said.

Despite all her heartache, Milagros Rosa looks forward to facing DeLarosa in court.

“I’m going to be there trying to see his face. He has to be reminded what he did.”

A spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney says it’s uncertain when he will return to Massachusetts to face the murder charge.