Man Charged With Killing Methuen Mother Arrested In California

METHUEN (CBS) – A man charged with strangling the mother of his child inside her Methuen home in 2016 was arrested Wednesday in California.

Emilio DeLarosa, 33, was wanted for killing 29-year-old Wanda Rosa on September 12, 2016. Rosa had an active restraining order out against DeLarosa at the time of her death.

DeLarosa was added to the Massachusetts Most Wanted list in February.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section joined U.S. Marshalls and California police to take DeLarosa into custody following a traffic stop.

DeLarosa is expected to be arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge and will then be returned to Massachusetts to face trial in Rosa’s death.

“I want to thank everyone involved in safely apprehending this defendant, most especially the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section. Their persistent pursuit of Mr. DeLarosa ensures that he will be held accountable for his heinous actions,” District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said.

“As the first anniversary of Ms. Rosa’s death approaches, I hope that this arrest will give some measure of solace to her family and friends. While nothing can bring her back, we will seek justice on her behalf.”