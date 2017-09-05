WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Patriots Tease Preview Of Massive Lombardi Trophies For Banner Celebration

Filed Under: Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) — The season-opening Super Bowl banner celebration — and the kickoff to the 2017 NFL season — is approaching rapidly, and fans in New England are getting rather excited.

In an effort to help pump up some of that excitement, the Patriots shared a quick video on Twitter on Tuesday to preview the grand celebration that is planned for Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

The video shows what appears to be a giant football being loaded out of a truck and placed with other giant footballs. A closer look makes it appear like the footballs will serve as the tops to some massively oversized Lombardi Trophies.

It’s all part of something the Patriots are labeling #BannerWeek, a period which follows some reconstruction that was required in the stadium in order to accommodate all five Super Bowl banners.

The Patriots will raise that fifth Super Bowl banner on Thursday night, prior to their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

