Patriots Tease Preview Of Massive Lombardi Trophies For Banner Celebration

BOSTON (CBS) — The season-opening Super Bowl banner celebration — and the kickoff to the 2017 NFL season — is approaching rapidly, and fans in New England are getting rather excited.

In an effort to help pump up some of that excitement, the Patriots shared a quick video on Twitter on Tuesday to preview the grand celebration that is planned for Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

The video shows what appears to be a giant football being loaded out of a truck and placed with other giant footballs. A closer look makes it appear like the footballs will serve as the tops to some massively oversized Lombardi Trophies.

Preparation for Thursday's opening-night festivities is well underway at Gillette. Expect to see five giant Lombardis. pic.twitter.com/9lQn0RZDig — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 5, 2017

It’s all part of something the Patriots are labeling #BannerWeek, a period which follows some reconstruction that was required in the stadium in order to accommodate all five Super Bowl banners.

#BannerWeek is underway and the field preparation continues! pic.twitter.com/XOFVSc0Ba7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 4, 2017

The Patriots will raise that fifth Super Bowl banner on Thursday night, prior to their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.