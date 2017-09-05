Best Bars In Boston To Watch Patriots Games

Bostonians are passionate about their sports teams. Although the Red Sox will still be a month or more away from the playoffs and the series, come early September the Patriots kick off their season, which means Boston sports fans will have even more reasons and occasions to go to their favorites watering holes to watch and cheer on their teams. The most difficult decision for those fans is choosing from among the scores of places to get together with their friends. Here are just five of the best of the many, many wonderful Football Bars in Boston.



www.remysseaport.com 1265 Boylston St.Boston, MA 02215(617) 236-7369 Anthony “Tony” Conigliaro is a legend in Boston. The fabled Red Sox outfielder passed away in 1990, but his name lives on in the hearts of fans – and on the marquee at four sports bars in Boston. The greatest of those is that on Boylston Street, close to Fenway where the Red Sox take the field in September and where Conigliaro played his first game 50 years ago. Formerly Jerry Remy’s, also named for a favored teammate, Tony C’s has a 32 foot wall of televisions plus even more screens above the bar. The food is basic pub grub – from chicken wings and burgers to Philly cheese steak and nachos, but there is also a nice dinner menu of cedar plank salmon, macaroni and cheese with lobster and Chicken Conigliaro, a scaloppini dish named for the great man himself.



www.thefours.com/boston 166 Canal St.Boston, MA 02114(617) 720-4455 Recognized as “America’s #1 Sports Bar” by no less an authority than Sports Illustrated, as the words blazoned across its homepage proudly remind patrons, The Fours at 166 Canal Street offers an experience and atmosphere no sports fan living in or visiting Boston will soon forget. The place is so steeped in Boston sports traditions that even some of the food it serves is named for some of Boston’s most beloved athletes, such as the Bobby Orr steal sandwich, the Larry Bird grilled chicken on sourdough and The Bambino quarter pound hot dog. There is Boston sports memorabilia everywhere, and of course, there are television screens large and small all around, so no patron, no matter where they stand or sit will miss a single play.



www.mcgreevysboston.com 911 Boylston St.Boston, MA(617) 262-0911 McGreevy's lays claim to being, quite literally, the first sports bar not just in Boston, but in America and even the world. It all started back in 1894 – yes, eighteen ninety four – when "Nuf Ced" McGreevy opened his "3rd Base Saloon." It has been a gathering place for players and fans ever since. It is also at times a comedy club and even offers a catering service. It is also a place to get a darn fine pub meal before, during or after the game. The menu has chowder and poutine, sliders and burgers, as well as chili and fish tacos. Although it is the home of "Red Sox Nation," once football season starts, this is also definitely Patriots territory.



www.parlorsportsbar.com 1 Beacon St.Somerville, MA 02143(617) 576-0231 Somerville is just a few minutes drive across the bridge from Fenway, but this Boston town is home to a legion of Patriots fans. Among the most popular of the many sports bars where Somervillians go to watch the game and cheer on their time is Parlor Sports on Beacon Street. While not as grand or as lavish as the bars named for sports legends, Parlor Sports has more of the cozy, friendly, feel of a neighborhood bar – but with far more screens than any mere tavern. As an added bonus, it has many craft beers on tap, and its food is a bit more creative than that served in typical sports bars. Try the pepperoni roll or the “Chicken Parm You Taste So Good” made with pickle-brined chicken lathered in vodka sauce on a baguette.



www.statsboston.com 77 Dorchester St.Boston, MA 02127(617) 268-9300 With 22 flatscreens scattered all about the place, it is no wonder that fans in South Boston flock to Stats Bar and Grille on game days. The menu has many unique, home-made dishes, and serves burgers as well as paninis, flatbreads, quesadillas, sliders and rollups. This is neither faux trendy upscale or old-school bar, but a marriage of the two, and one that is welcoming to local Southies as well as out-of-towners (meaning anyone not from South Boston). The fans here are loyal, passionate and, especially on game days, very vocal.

