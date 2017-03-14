An Updated Look At Patriots 2017 Draft Picks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have been wheeling and dealing this offseason, and there’s a good chance Bill Belichick isn’t done yet.

The hooded one has pulled off three trades thus far, drastically changing the landscape of New England’s selections in the upcoming NFL Draft. In trading for receiver Bradin Cooks, the Patriots are now without a first-round selection come April 27. They also don’t have a second-round pick after trading for Carolina defensive end Kony Ealy, though they only moved back eight spots in acquiring Carolina’s third-round pick in the deal.

And let’s not forget, the Patriots lose their highest fourth-round selection this year (currently the 118th pick, acquired from New Orleans in the Cooks trade) as part of Roger Goodell’s DeflateGate punishment.

So what do the Patriots have left in this year’s draft? Here’s a quick look at their seven selections:

Third Round

No. 72 (acquired from Carolina)

No. 96

Fourth Round

No. 118 (acquired from New Orleans, forfeited due to DeflateGate punishment)

No. 132

The Patriots will lose their highest fourth-round pick this season, so if they were to acquire a higher selection that pick would be forfeited. They regained the 132nd pick (acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in a 2016 draft day trade) with their acquisition of the 118th pick from New Orleans. Their fourth-round selection(s) could be in flux all the way up to the third day of the draft, so buckle up and stay tuned.

The Patriots traded away their own fourth-round pick (No. 137) in their trade with the Indianapolis Colts for tight end Dwayne Allen.

Fifth Round

No. 163

No. 183 (compensatory pick)

Sixth Round

No. 200 (acquired from Indianapolis in trade for Dwayne Allen)

Seventh Round

No. 239

So for now, by Belichick standards, the cupboard is a bit bare. The seven selections they currently own are their lowest amount since 2013, with the Pats making only seven selections in 2012, 2008 and 2005 as well. The lowest number of picks the Patriots have made under Belichick was their five selections in 2002.

If the Patriots have to wait until pick No. 72 to make their first selection, it will be their longest wait since last season when they didn’t have a first-rounder (that whole DeflateGate thing) and took cornerback Cyrus Jones with the 60th overall pick.

New England could certainly sit out the first two rounds, but don’t count on it. Between restricted free agent Malcolm Butler (who was offered a first-round tender and is reportedly visiting with the Saints this week) and Jimmy Garoppolo (should they decide to trade him after all), the Patriots could find themselves back in the first two rounds before the picks start flying off the board in late April.