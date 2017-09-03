Jacoby Brissett Thanks Patriots Organization After Trade To Colts

BOSTON (CBS) – Jacoby Brissett, who on Saturday was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, took to social media to thank the Patriots organization.
Brissett was traded to the Colts in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who was a first round pick out of Miami in 2015.
“The countless memories will live forever,” Brissett posted on Instagram on Sunday.
Brissett added that he is excited for his new journey in Indianapolis.
He ended his post with Tom Brady’s signature “Let’s Go.”
Without Brissett, the Patriots have Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo as the only quarterbacks on their roster heading into the season.