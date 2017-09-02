WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Report: Patriots Trade Jacoby Brissett To Colts For Phillip Dorsett

BOSTON (CBS) — The speculation about Jacoby Brissett’s roster spot on the Patriots can now end.

New England traded the quarterback to the Colts in exchange for receiver Phillip Dorsett on Saturday.

The Patriots drafted Brissett in the third round of the 2016 draft, and he ended up getting some playing time early last year during Tom Brady’s suspension and Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury. With Brady and Garoppolo healthy and ready to start the season, the Patriots deemed Brissett expendable.

Brissett just completed a mammoth preseason game in which he threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown as well.

Dorsett, 24, was drafted by the Colts in the first round of the 2015 draft. He has caught 51 passes for 753 yards and three touchdowns over the last two seasons. He has some experience returning punts and kicks, though not much. He’s returned two punts and one kickoff, and he returned zero last season. During his collegiate days at Miami, Dorsett returned 25 total punts and 25 kicks over four seasons.

The Patriots had a need at both at receiver and at punt returner, following the injuries in successive weeks to Julian Edelman and Cyrus Jones.

The Colts have had a need at quarterback throughout the summer, as starter Andrew Luck has remained sidelined with a shoulder injury. Luck is likely unavailable for Week 1, and Brissett will seemingly serve as the backup to Scott Tolzien to start the season.

