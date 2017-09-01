Bill Belichick Shows Support For Houston After Patriots’ Preseason Finale

BOSTON (CBS) — Houston has been an extremely kind place to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have won two of their five Super Bowl titles in the Magnolia City, including last season’s incredible 34-28 comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons. The Houston Texans’ staff is made up of a handful of former Patriots coaches and players, and the two teams enjoyed a pair of joint practice sessions with each other just a few weeks ago ahead of their preseason tilt.

So on Thursday night, after the Patriots fell to the Giants in their preseason finale, Bill Belichick made sure to send out some love to everyone in Houston as the city deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The Patriots head coach took the podium at Gillette Stadium donning a University of Houston hat, and opened his press conference by letting all of those affected by the hurricane know that the Patriots are thinking of them.

“I want to give a little shout out to Houston. We had a great experience down there in February, have a lot of great relationships with the Texans and the University [of Houston] down there. We have some players with some family down there, so we just want to let them know we’re thinking about them,” said Belichick,

Earlier this week, Patriots owner Robert Kraft pledged to match the first $1 million raised by the Red Cross in the wake of Harvey’s devastation.