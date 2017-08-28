Patriots Owner Will Match First $1 Million Donated To Red Cross For Harvey Flooding

FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is making a big contribution to help those affected by the disastrous flooding in Texas.
The team tells WBZ-TV that Kraft will match the first $1 million raised by the American Red Cross in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation.
Harvey Flooding Disaster: How You Can Help
Several players and other members of the Patriots organization have ties to Houston, hit especially hard by the storm.
To donate to the Red Cross, visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
We’ve compiled a list of other ways you can help here.