Patriots Owner Will Match First $1 Million Donated To Red Cross For Harvey Flooding

Patriots Owner Will Match First $1 Million Donated To Red Cross For Harvey FloodingNew England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is making a big contribution to help those affected by the disastrous flooding in Texas.

Houston Mayor Thanks Marty Walsh For Aid In Wake Of Harvey Flooding DisasterAt a press conference Monday morning, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner thanked Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for sending aid to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Amazon Officially Takes Over Whole FoodsBeyond lowering prices on organic avocados, eggs and kale, it also means Whole Foods brands will be available on Amazon's site.

Kidnapped Girl Thrown Off Bridge Survives; Worcester Man ChargedA seven-year-old girl survived being abducted, choked, and thrown off a bridge over the weekend, according to Worcester Police.