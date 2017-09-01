Here’s Your First Look At Kyrie Irving In A Celtics Uniform

BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving introduced himself to Boston for the first time as a member of the Celtics on Friday. It didn’t take long for the prized point guard to don the uniform.

Soon after Irving’s introductory press conference, held in conjunction with free-agent addition Gordon Hayward, the Celtics had Irving change into a C’s uniform for the first time. They gave fans the first official look at Irving with “CELTICS” across his chest via Twitter:

Irving followed that up minutes later with a video message for Celtics fans, concluding his address with “Let’s get it, Celtic pride!”

Although Hayward has already given the first look at himself in a Celtics uniform, he followed suit after Irving on Friday with a new photo shoot in a Celtics road white uniform – and a video message of his own:

The new-look Celtics kick off the 2017-18 season against LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas, and the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Quicken Loans Arena.