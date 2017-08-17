We Finally Have Our First Look At Gordon Hayward In A Celtics Uniform

BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward looks great in Celtics green.

Nearly six weeks after the All Star signed with Boston, we finally have our first look at Hayward in a Celtics uniform (aside from all those photo shops and video game pics). Boston’s prized offseason signing posted this picture to his Instagram account on Wednesday evening:

🍀🔥 A post shared by @gdhayward on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

We’ll give you a second to gather yourselves, fellow green teamers.

Hayward announced his intentions to sign with the Celtics on July 4 and the team officially announced their pact (reportedly a four-year, $128 million deal) 10 days later, but never held an introductory press conference. Hayward spoke to the media on the conference call, robbing us all of that “New Player Holding Up His New Jersey” photo op.

But now we can finally see Hayward wearing Celtics green, and boy does it look great. Now we wait another few weeks for him to hit the floor with Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford and the rest of his new teammates.