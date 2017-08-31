Worcester Man Charged With Kidnapping, Throwing Girl Off Bridge Due In Court

The Worcester man accused of abducting a seven-year-old girl from her grandparents’ home, choking her, and throwing her off a bridge into Lake Quinsigamond is due in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.

Joshua Hubert, 35 of Worcester, was arraigned Monday on a kidnapping charge, and prosecutors said more charges would likely follow.

Police said Hubert took the girl from the home on Forestdale Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, after a family cookout, without her parents’ permission.

According to investigators, he put the girl in a car, choked her and then threw her off of the I-290 bridge into Lake Quinsigamond.

The little girl survived, swam to shore, and knocked on the door of Maeve Geary’s lakeside Shrewsbury home. She was soaking wet, in her pajamas at 4:30 a.m., and was injured, with Geary noticing marks on her neck.

“As she deals with this and when she grows up,” Geary told WBZ-TV’s Christina Hager, “I would just want her to remember how amazing she is. To swim the way she did with the resistance of wearing clothing in the water, to have had the foresight and the ability to just knock on a stranger’s door.”

More: Woman Recalls Girl Knocking On Door After She Survived Being Thrown Into Lake

Hours later, after an ambulance took her to the hospital, the little girl picked Hubert out of a photo lineup.

Hubert was described by police as a family friend, and neighbors said he coached his daughter’s girls’ youth hockey team and always seemed friendly.

Many details of the night still remain unknown. Worcester Police have asked businesses on Lincoln Street to look through their footage on surveillance cameras from the time between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Sunday for Hubert’s light-colored Saturn Ion.

The Department of Children and Families said they received a report about the incident and are investigating along with police.

The only comment that his defense attorney would give at his arraignment was, “All I can tell you is that we are maintaining innocence at this time.”