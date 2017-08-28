HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Kidnapped Girl Thrown Off Bridge Survives; Worcester Man Arrested

WORCESTER (CBS) — A seven-year-old girl survived being abducted, choked, and thrown off a bridge, Worcester Police said.

Police arrested Joshua Hubert, 35, on charges of kidnapping.

The girl was found around 4 a.m. Sunday in Shrewsbury.

Worcester Police said she had been taken by Hubert from a family party at her grandparents’ house on Forestdale Road around 2:30 a.m., without her parents’ permission.

The girl was put in a car, choked, and thrown off of a bridge into Lake Quinsigamond, but survived the drop and swam to shore.

Police said she had visible injuries, but they were not life-threatening.

Hubert is expected to be arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court.

