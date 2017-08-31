Middlesex DA Names Suspect In Tuesday Fatal Shooting

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Somerville Police say they have a suspect in Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 16-year-old Malden resident Tenzin Kunkhyen.
Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan says that police are looking for 17-year-old Jonathan T. Perry of Somerville.
Perry is described as a clean-shaven, white male, with shoulder length brown hair. His last known address is 14 Farragut Avenue in Somerville.
The DA’s office says that Perry may have access to weapons and urge anyone with information on Perry to call the Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2121.
Because of Perry’s age, no other information is being released at this time.
The incident took place Tuesday afternoon and neighbors say they heard screams coming from the 14 Farragut Avenue house. Kunkhyen was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Mount Auburn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The DA’s office says this is an active investigation.