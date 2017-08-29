16-Year-Old Boy Killed In Somerville Shooting

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Somerville, police confirm.
Police were called to a house on Farragut Avenue for a reported shooting around 5 p.m.
The teenager was found with serious injuries and transported to Mass General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.
Police said the victim was from Malden.
No further details are available at this time.
Police are continuing to investigate and search for a suspect but said that there is no threat to the greater community.