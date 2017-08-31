Curt Schilling ‘In A Position To Help’ Harvey Victims With Donation Drive

MEDFIELD (CBS) – Donations continue pouring in outside a Medfield supermarket during a collection drive organized by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling for victims of Harvey.

Harvey Flooding Disaster: How You Can Help

Schilling’s “Operation Bullpen” volunteers are collecting items day and night through Friday at noon in the parking lot of Shaw’s in Medfield.

A large number of donations for people and pets have already been made, including clothes, food, water and toiletry kits that include things like shampoo, deodorant and toothpaste.

Schilling said the items will go directly to the people impacted by flooding in Texas.

“I’m blessed. I’ve lived an incredible life. I’ve been given a lot of things, and I’m in a position to help,” Schilling told WBZ-TV. “If I’m not here to do those kind of things and to show those sort of things to my kids, than what am I doing here?”

Volunteers will join Schilling on Friday at 1 p.m. to bring the donations to Texas. They will be live streaming the journey so people can see exactly the difference their donations are making.

Water, batteries, flashlights, and cell phone chargers are among the items still needed.

“It’s humbling to see what people will do for others,” one volunteer said.