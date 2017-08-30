Schilling Creates Donation Drive In Supermarket Parking Lot For Harvey Victims

MEDFIELD (CBS) — Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling has been criticized online for starting a donation drive to help Hurricane Harvey victims instead of working through a registered charity.

In less than 24 hours, though, his Operation Bullpen had enough donations to fill a trailer.

1st step complete. Trailer setup and ready to receive donations. Shaws Medfield, 230 Main St. Departs Houston Friday 1pm pic.twitter.com/sPNCQOMw0e — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) August 30, 2017

Schilling has friends in Houston, which could be one reason why he was motivated to start the drive in the Medfield Shaw’s parking lot on Wednesday.

“I think one of Curt’s biggest things about where the money’s going and where the food and supplies are going, he wants to give it first-hand, he wants to meet the people,” said Jim Killion, from Operation Bullpen.

Killion was there to help to organize the hundreds of boxes and bags.

“It’s what we do in this country, you know when we had the problem with the Marathon Bombing what did people do for us?” said Richard Greenberg.

He gave diapers, formula and dog food.

Over at Fenway Park, the Red Cross collected money from fans heading to the Billy Joel concert.

Donations also piled up at the Teamsters Local 25 in Charlestown.

“I feel like they have lost so much, and I feel like it’s so little I could give back,” said Kathy Granderson.

Greenberg added, “We all give something maybe we get it done.”

Operation Bullpen is collecting donations day and night through noon on Friday.