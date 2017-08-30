Prosecutors: Man Bludgeoned Mom To Death With Fireplace Log

WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS/AP) — Prosecutors say a West Bridgewater man used a fireplace log to bludgeon his 72-year-old mother to death as she slept inside the home they shared.

Officials said 34-year-old Daniel Lopes Jr. was ordered held without bail in court Wednesday where he was arraigned on one count of murder. He pleaded not guilty.

Police had responded to a West Bridgewater home on Sunday evening where they found Julia Fernandes suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say Lopes bludgeoned Fernandes with the log five times as she slept. They say Lopes then told a family member about the killing.

Lopes was arrested Monday in North Providence, Rhode Island.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on September 27.

