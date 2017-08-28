HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Investigators Say Little About West Bridgewater Murder

Filed Under: West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in West Bridgewater.

Police say the homicide occurred on Sunday night.

Columbus Avenue was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

bridgewater Investigators Say Little About West Bridgewater Murder

Police blocked off Columbus Avenue in West Bridgewater early Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

No details were immediately released.

Police referred questions to the district attorney’s office, which did not immediately return a call for comment on Monday.

West Bridgewater is town of about 7,000 residents, 25 miles south of Boston.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch