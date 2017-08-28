Investigators Say Little About West Bridgewater Murder

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in West Bridgewater.
Police say the homicide occurred on Sunday night.
Columbus Avenue was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.
No details were immediately released.
Police referred questions to the district attorney’s office, which did not immediately return a call for comment on Monday.
West Bridgewater is town of about 7,000 residents, 25 miles south of Boston.
